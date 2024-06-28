Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $503.05 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $505.74. The stock has a market cap of $455.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $483.22 and its 200-day moving average is $465.34.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

