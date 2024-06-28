Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,992,709,000 after purchasing an additional 729,984 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after purchasing an additional 393,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,540,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11.



Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

About Edwards Lifesciences



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

