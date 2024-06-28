Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $821,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $181.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.86 and a 200-day moving average of $182.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.