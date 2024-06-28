Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $223.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.48. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $228.13.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $5,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $26,766,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.