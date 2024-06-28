Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.49. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.36. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.02 and a 1 year high of $148.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,615. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.