Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after purchasing an additional 231,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 170,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 95,378 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 678,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 287,684 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
BATS:JMST opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Nike Stock Falls to Bargain Basement After Analysts Slash Targets
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Tesla Stock’s Comeback Rally Has Officially Started
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.