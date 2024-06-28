Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after purchasing an additional 231,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 170,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 95,378 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 678,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 287,684 shares during the period.

BATS:JMST opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

