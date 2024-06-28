Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 47 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after buying an additional 918,808 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,463 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hubbell by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,267,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hubbell by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 540,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,712,000 after purchasing an additional 133,155 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $369.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.73 and its 200 day moving average is $371.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

