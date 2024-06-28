China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,600 shares, an increase of 1,187.6% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 675,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

China Liberal Education Price Performance

China Liberal Education stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. China Liberal Education has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $40.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

China Liberal Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.