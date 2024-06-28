China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,600 shares, an increase of 1,187.6% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 675,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
China Liberal Education Price Performance
China Liberal Education stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. China Liberal Education has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $40.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.
China Liberal Education Company Profile
