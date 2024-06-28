China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Trading 1% Higher

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.66. 2,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

China Minsheng Banking Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. China Minsheng Banking had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter.

China Minsheng Banking Cuts Dividend

About China Minsheng Banking

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

