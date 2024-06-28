China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Down 96.2% in June

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the May 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CRHKY stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. China Resources Beer has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

