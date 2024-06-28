Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 252,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 489,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

CSCO stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

