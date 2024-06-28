Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 54,000 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,541,986 shares in the company, valued at $54,373,080.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $21,520.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 21,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $445,410.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 52,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,280.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $1,057,420.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $134,160.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.02 per share, with a total value of $188,196.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $714,984.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 16,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.23 per share, with a total value of $374,003.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $138,420.00.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

CTRN stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,414. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after buying an additional 474,736 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 60,229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

