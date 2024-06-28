Citigroup Boosts Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $105.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

NYSE WK traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $72.90. 338,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,091. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.25. Workiva has a 52-week low of $69.46 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Workiva by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

