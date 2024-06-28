Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.20. 1,857,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,937,324. The firm has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.