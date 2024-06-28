Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Citigroup stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.20. 1,857,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,937,324. The firm has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.98.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
