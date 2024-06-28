Citigroup Lowers ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

RMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.80.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $191.58 on Monday. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.91.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ResMed will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $3,107,803.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $93,299,516.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,666,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 439.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in ResMed by 17.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 46.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

