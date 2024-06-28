CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Down 89.0% in June

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the May 31st total of 798,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.

CK Asset Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHKGF remained flat at $3.85 during trading hours on Friday. 67,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,337. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

