CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Down 89.0% in June

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the May 31st total of 798,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.
CK Asset Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHKGF remained flat at $3.85 during trading hours on Friday. 67,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,337. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $5.82.
CK Asset Company Profile
