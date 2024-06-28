Client First Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,153 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Client First Capital LLC bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. RTX accounts for approximately 0.1% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in RTX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of RTX by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in RTX by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,487,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RTX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

