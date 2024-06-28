Client First Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Client First Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 107.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.4% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVV stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $551.12. 251,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $527.95 and its 200 day moving average is $508.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $551.29. The firm has a market cap of $475.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.