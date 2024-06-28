Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $76.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NET. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.96.

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of -154.32 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $641,516.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,084,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,629,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $641,516.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,084,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,629,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,796 shares of company stock valued at $56,919,603 in the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,632,000 after purchasing an additional 412,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after buying an additional 584,566 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,858,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cloudflare by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

