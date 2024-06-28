CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Update

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CNBX stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,336. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
