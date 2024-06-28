Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.22.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

CCEP opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.77.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.50%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 64,784 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.