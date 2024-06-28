Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.84 and last traded at $56.71. Approximately 154,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 447,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.975 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $3,276,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,493,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,319,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $3,276,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,493,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,319,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Montagner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.61 per share, for a total transaction of $526,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,811.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 178,440 shares of company stock worth $9,828,016 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 738,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,257,000 after purchasing an additional 105,164 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 500.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,051,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after purchasing an additional 876,326 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 735,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after buying an additional 118,588 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

