Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.73 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

