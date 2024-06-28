Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
RLTY stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $14.86.
About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
