Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.16. 81,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $959.05 million for the quarter. Coloplast A/S had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coloplast A/S will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Coloplast A/S Cuts Dividend

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

