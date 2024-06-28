Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Up 181.9% in June

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, a growth of 181.9% from the May 31st total of 162,100 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 493,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Color Star Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Color Star Technology stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,311. Color Star Technology has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

