Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Up 181.9% in June

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, a growth of 181.9% from the May 31st total of 162,100 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 493,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Color Star Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Color Star Technology stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,311. Color Star Technology has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
