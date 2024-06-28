Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 113.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 85.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

