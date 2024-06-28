Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Cut by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,149 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 38,270,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,663,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

