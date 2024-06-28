Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the May 31st total of 473,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 144,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $17.86.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie Financière Richemont
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Nike Stock Falls to Bargain Basement After Analysts Slash Targets
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Tesla Stock’s Comeback Rally Has Officially Started
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.