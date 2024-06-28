Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the May 31st total of 473,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 144,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

