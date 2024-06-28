COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Trading 2.1% Higher

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 18,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

