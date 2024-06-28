Compass Group (LON:CPG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,193.52

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,193.52 ($27.83) and traded as high as GBX 2,236 ($28.36). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 2,195 ($27.84), with a volume of 2,288,830 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.45) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,374 ($30.12).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPG

Compass Group Price Performance

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,227.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,194.24. The stock has a market cap of £36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,769.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Compass Group’s payout ratio is 5,769.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,176 ($27.60) per share, for a total transaction of £60,928 ($77,290.37). Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Group

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.