Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Citigroup

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. 2,779,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,668,930. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

