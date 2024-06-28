Concentrix Co. (CNXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

Concentrix has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Concentrix to earn $12.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Concentrix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.60. Concentrix has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $106.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,679 shares of company stock worth $98,546. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

