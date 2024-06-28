Concentrix Co. (CNXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.
Concentrix has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Concentrix to earn $12.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.
Concentrix Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.60. Concentrix has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $106.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,679 shares of company stock worth $98,546. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
