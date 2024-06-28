Conflux Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $691.79 million and approximately $31.84 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,068.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.00651455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00119918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00039043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.98 or 0.00273439 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00042675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00074804 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,015,402,030 coins and its circulating supply is 4,140,395,217 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,015,264,307.22 with 4,140,264,292.43 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17186983 USD and is up 10.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $40,208,282.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

