Congress Park Capital LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $106.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average of $106.65.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.