Congress Park Capital LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $552.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $481.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.99. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

