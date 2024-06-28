Congress Park Capital LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,232. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0987 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

