Congress Park Capital LLC Invests $258,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,524,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 792.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,030,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,324 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,228 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after buying an additional 2,540,360 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,357,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,134 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. 5,910,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,640,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

