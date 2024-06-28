Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $549,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,030,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,023.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total transaction of $5,398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,109,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK traded down $19.75 on Friday, reaching $980.16. The stock had a trading volume of 125,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,582. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $945.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $858.33. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $484.02 and a 12-month high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

