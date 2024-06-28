Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 7.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,637 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 13.5% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 61,259 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 7,602.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,120,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,879. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair downgraded UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.