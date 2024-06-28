Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 153,865 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,644,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 153,865 shares during the period. Heron Therapeutics accounts for 2.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963,503 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,226,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,567 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 469,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 296,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 193,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 821,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

