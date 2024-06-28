Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 175 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.60 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,053,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,112 shares of company stock valued at $64,932,073 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

