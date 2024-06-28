Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $519.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,269,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,374,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,689,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 596,244 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $6,871,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.



Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Further Reading

