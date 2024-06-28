Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) versus CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) Head-To-Head Comparison

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CaliberCos and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -18.14% -19.75% -5.30% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 182.61% 18.25% 11.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $90.94 million 0.22 -$12.70 million ($0.74) -1.21 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $214.47 million 121.04 $316.64 million $5.02 5.99

This table compares CaliberCos and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CaliberCos and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.77%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than CaliberCos.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats CaliberCos on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

