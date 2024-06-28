Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $851.58. 333,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,272. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $796.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $736.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $377.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $524.63 and a one year high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

