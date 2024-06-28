Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 90,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IMCG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $70.85.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

