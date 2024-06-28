Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $24.50 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 8.5% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $24,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after buying an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,024,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF remained flat at $38.38 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,569. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

