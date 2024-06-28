Courage Miller Partners LLC Invests $6.24 Million in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 65,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for 2.2% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.92. 11,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,085. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $80.99 and a one year high of $109.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.69.

