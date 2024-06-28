Courage Miller Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430,618 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after buying an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,125,000 after buying an additional 167,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after buying an additional 905,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,555. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average is $59.08. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

