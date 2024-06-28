Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases 12,923 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,401,000 after buying an additional 3,685,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,388,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,970,000 after buying an additional 985,714 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,070,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,215,000 after buying an additional 603,688 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 766,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 885,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 309,435 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,162. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

